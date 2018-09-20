Manitou Springs wine bars offer sips, bites and wine education during wine walk
Caption +

 
Show MoreShow Less

The Manitou Springs Fall Wine Walk is 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday. For $50, you visit three wine bars and wineries to enjoy small pours of fruit of the vine and “lite” bites. Visit eventbrite.com to buy tickets. A walking map to D’Vine Wine, Swirl Wine Bar and The Mona Lisa will be emailed.

Tags

Food editor

Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column

Load comments