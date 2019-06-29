TV Tonight
In the stand-up special “Ramy Youssef: Feelings,” the hilarious headliner shares candid anecdotes about his life as an Egyptian-American comedian and riffs on, among other things, his connection to Donald Trump and his complicated love for Le-Bron James. (8 p.m., HBO)
CHUCK BARNEY, TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE
Singer-songwriter Bill Callahan’s style is clear on his album covers. They look like watercolors: horses in a meadow in 2009’s “Sometimes I Wish We Were an Eagle,” and stream, mountains and clouds in 2013’s “Dream River.” Now we get a contemplative man’s face on “Shepherd in a Sheepskin Vest.” Callahan still delivers that low, conversational tone, but the now-married man seems to be looking on the brighter side.