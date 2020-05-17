The 2000 film “High Fidelity,” is one of my favorites. So I was excited to see Hulu’s “High Fidelity,” an original series that stars a woman in the original John Cusack lead role. Zoe Kravitz takes on the duties with great gusto andthe same attachment issues. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Take a peek at Hulu's 'High Fidelity'
Jennifer Mulson
A&E and features reporter
