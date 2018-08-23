I have a new crush, in the most platonic and innocent sense of the word: Phil Rosenthal, the star of Netflix’s new foodie series, “Somebody Feed Phil,” which premiered in January. I recently watched the first episode of the food-centric travel series as Rosenthal, creator of the popular TV show “Everybody Loves Raymond,” traveled to Venice for cicchetti (little bites of food on bread), calamari and shrimps served in paper cones, plus gelato, among other gastronomic delights. He not only indulged his belly, but also learned how to maneuver a gondola through the open water. That didn’t look easy. His mission, as told to Variety, an entertainment magazine and website: Get people outside of their comfort zones. — Jennifer Mulson
If you’re in Castle Rock and looking for a feed, look no further than Parry’s Pizza, 5650 Allen Way. For a proud New York-style establishment, I was pleasantly surprised by the hearty dough and the substantial crust (maybe you can tell I’m a Chicago guy). Still, I folded my slices and savored the specialty pie rightly named The Pearl, with a treasured blend of oils to go with Parmesan, ricotta, Italian sausage, fresh tomatoes, garlic and basil. Pizza, of course, goes best with beer, and Parry’s nails it with a long tap list of Colorado craft.— Seth Boster