TV tonight “The Dirt” is an “unflinching” biopic about the monster highs and savage lows of the dysfunctional rock band Motley Crue. Here’s hoping it will kick-start your heart. Netflix
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Were you as hooked on the first season of the “Serial” podcast as I was? Then you’ll want to grab tickets to “Creating Serial - An Evening with Sarah Koenig & Julie Snyder.” The co-creators grabbed worldwide attention with their 2014 investigation into the 1999 murder of Baltimore high school student Hae Min Lee. The event is May 20 at the Paramount Theatre in Denver. Tickets are $29.50-$69.50. Call 866-461-6556 or visit altitudetickets.com.