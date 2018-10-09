TV tonight As a new season of “The Flash” unfolds, Nora West-Allen — an unexpected guest from the future — appears at the home of Barry and Iris. Now they have to figure out how to get her back to where she belongs. 7 p.m., The CW
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Saturday is your chance to participate in a Colorado tradition of athleticism. Not everyone will tug a burro along, but the friendly likes of Rosco, Cash and Mordecai are expected to be with their handlers on the 5K path of Manitou Brewing Co.’s fifth annual Run with the Burros. More than 200 people took to the streets and trails of Manitou last year, but you don’t have to run to enjoy $1 off pints at the old burro barn-turned-brewery. Race starts at 11 a.m. No need to register; just show up soon after 10 a.m. Festivities last until 2 p.m.