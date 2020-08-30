Catch the view from the patio during happy hour at Colorado Springs' new Parry's Pizza, 1268 Interquest Parkway. Order a 9-inch pizza ($6), wings ($7) and fried pickles ($6), plus $3 beers and $4 cocktails. 3-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, all day Sunday. — Seth Boster, the Gazette
Pikes Pick: Sweet happy hour deals at this Colorado Springs pizza place
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
