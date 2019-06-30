TV tonight
Russell Crowe plays blustery Fox News founder Roger Ailes in “The Loudest Voice.” It’s a provocative, seven-part miniseries about the man who built the cable news network into a powerful partisan force before being cut down by multiple sexual harassment allegations. Naomi Watts stars as former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson. 8 p.m., Showtime
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Marianne and Connell break each other’s hearts again and again in Sally Rooney’s latest, “Normal People: A Novel.” They meet in high school and embark on a secret relationship because Connell fears what his popular friends might think about him dating the school’s oddball. Their love affair picks up again in college and then loses steam. As a reader who’s known a few overdramatic relationships and their byproducts — miscommunication and misunderstanding — I rooted for the two to get it together. It’s a fast, engaging read about the journey through first love. amazon.com.