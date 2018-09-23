How does a beer festival separate itself? Maybe with an impressive lineup of almost entirely in-town crafters, to remind locals of how awesome their suds scene is. Or maybe with a pretty setting, a streamside park at the foot of Pikes Peak. Or maybe with bands, also local, that will make you dance. Enter Manitou Springs’ Heritage Brew Festival, which turns 4 at its Saturday celebration. Tickets start at $32 at manitouspringsheritagecenter.org.
Pikes Pick: Streamside suds, tunes end the summer
- By: Seth Boster
- Updated
- Comments
Seth Boster
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
