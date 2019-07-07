TV tonight
“The Movies” is a six-part documentary series that spotlights American films through the decades while examining the cultural, societal and political shifts that influenced them. Tom Hanks is an executive producer on the project, which kicks off with a look at the crowd-pleasing titles of the 1980s, including “The Empire Strikes Back,” “E.T.” and “The Breakfast Club.” 7 p.m., CNN
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Some Americans were outside barbecuing and watching fireworks on the Fourth of July, while others were inside glued to the TV. The holiday marked the release of season three of “Stranger Things,” the Netflix series that was an instant hit upon it 2016 debut. Why? For the same reasons “The Goonies” has had multigenerational success. Here we also have a young band of friends caught in a hidden world of monsters. The Upside Down is where the darkness grows, threatening the kids’ reality while they also face the typical trials of youth.