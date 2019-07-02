TV tonight
You might want to down an antacid before watching the latest “30 for 30” documentary — “The Good, The Bad, The Hungry.” It recalls the outrageous and gluttonous rivalry between Takeru Kobayashi and Joey Chestnut, competitive eaters who routinely faced off in Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, held every Fourth of July on Coney Island. 6 p.m., ESPN
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Keep your coworkers happy and your bike out of the hallway. Where, oh where, to safely stow the bike after riding to work or to the bus? Mountain Metro Rides has lockers for bicycles and gear. Lease them for $30 for six months at the Tejon or Woodmen Park-n-Rides or at the city parking garage at Nevada and Colorado avenues. Applications: tinyurl.com/y2dlvgmw. Also, bike racks and lockers are at UCCS, and sidewalk racks are all around.