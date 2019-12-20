TV Tonight
Based on the best-selling fantasy series, “The Witcher” is a new drama that follows a mutated monster-hunter for hire (Henry Cavill) who struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. Netflix
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Need a fun, inexpensive and original gift idea? Head to Ivywild School, 1604 S. Cascade Ave., and scout out the Art-o-Mat machine, also known as a retired cigarette vending machine. But instead of purchasing lung cancer, you can buy small handmade works of art created by artists from around the world. For only $5 each. It’s a Christmas miracle. The machine is operated by Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region; culturaloffice.org/programs/art-o-mat.