TV tonight
After four drama-filled seasons, “Being Mary Jane” bids farewell. Will our leading lady (Gabrielle Union) accept Justin’s (Michael Ealy) proposal? And, if so, what will his response be to those frozen embryos she had implanted? 6 p.m., BET
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Steve Earle’s life in the spotlight has revealed his thorny sides. Addiction, seven marriages, political controversies. But give the folk singer-songwriter credit. He’s been clean for 20-plus years and reportedly has committed himself to his autistic son. And his prolific career continues. “GUY” is an impassioned tribute album to Guy Clark, not unlike one Earle did years ago in the name of another late idol, Townes Van Zandt. Again, Earle is thanking the people who helped get him here.