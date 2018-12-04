TV-Colbert vs Colbert
In this July 27, 2016 photo released by CBS, Stephen Colbert, host of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” appears during a broadcast in New York. Lawyers representing his old show company complained to CBS after Colbert revived the character he played under his own name on “The Colbert Report,” a clueless, full-of-himself cable news host. (Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via AP)

 Scott Kowalchyk
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service

I’m a huge fan of Stephen Colbert, and I appreciate him even more since his recent hiatus. The week after Thanksgiving, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” was on break. Instead of airing reruns, the show ran pre-recorded interviews that flipped the format. Celebrity guests sat at Colbert’s desk while he sat in the visitor’s chair being interviewed. Colbert, who’s well-versed on a myriad of topics, is as fascinating an interviewee as an interviewer.

