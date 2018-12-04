TV tonight
In “Legends of the Lost with Megan Fox,” the “Transformers” star travels the globe to re-examine age-old mysteries. The opener has her looking into a bold new theory that powerful female warriors played a role in helping the Vikings become the most feared army of their time. 6 p.m., Travel Channel
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
I’m a huge fan of Stephen Colbert, and I appreciate him even more since his recent hiatus. The week after Thanksgiving, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” was on break. Instead of airing reruns, the show ran pre-recorded interviews that flipped the format. Celebrity guests sat at Colbert’s desk while he sat in the visitor’s chair being interviewed. Colbert, who’s well-versed on a myriad of topics, is as fascinating an interviewee as an interviewer.