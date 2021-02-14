I’m hardcore when it comes to hot tea. I like it hot and black as night.PG Tips is my new favorite way to start a day. The tea is from the U.K., but I found it by chance at Target. It burst onto the scene in the 1930s with founders claiming it could be used as a digestive aid. That claim has since been dropped, and the Tips part added, due to makers using only the top two leaves and bud of the tea plants in the blend. Whatever they’re doing, I like it; pgtips.co.uk. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette

