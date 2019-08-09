TV Tonight Season three of “GLOW” follows the women wrestlers to Las Vegas, where they take the strip by storm. Now headliners at the Fan-Tan Hotel and Casino, they quickly realize Sin City is much more grind than glitter. Netflix
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
While I’m not sure I believe in astrology, for whatever reason I do believe in the Co-Star astrology app for iOS. I receive daily forecast notifications about my thinking, creativity, social life, spirituality and love, with advice tidbits on how to approach the day. It is spookily accurate a lot of the time. The app uses not only your sun sign, but also your entire birth chart. Even if it’s only for fun, I recommend this app and its meme-filled Instagram account.