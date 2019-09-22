TV Tonight
Look for “Games of Thrones,” HBO’s bloody swords-and-dragons fantasy, to collect plenty of gold during TV’s big bash, the 71st annual “Primetime Emmy Awards.” In other developments, you’ll have to direct those hate tweets at someone other than the host because … there isn’t one! Yes, the Emmys are following in Oscar’s footsteps. 6 p.m., Fox
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Make Stir Coffee and Cocktails, 2330 N. Wahsatch Ave., your next date spot. Perhaps you’ll opt to share the baked brie ($12) or black bean hummus ($9) or bruschetta ($7) or all of the above. The drinks are book-themed like the walls (The Picture of Dorian Black is the house Old Fashioned). One shouldn’t skip dessert — not with a quality slice of $4 pie — but recently my wife was more than satisfied by her key lime-tasting daiquiri. It’s an ideal night spot, but the day crowd comes for the coffee and breakfast burritos.