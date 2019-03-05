TV tonight
In Gordon Ramsay’s “MasterChef Celebrity Showdown,” somewhat famous people engage in the ultimate “snack-down.” The roster of culinary competitors includes Trai Byers, Cheryl Hines, Anthony Anderson, Kal Penn, Jordana Brewster and more. 7 p.m., Fox
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Strolling the fields and petrified woods of Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument, one imagines the age when dinosaurs ruled, when a lake was here and life was captured in stone by volcanic ash. But what better stirs wonder than the dark sky? On Friday, the Colorado Springs Astronomical Society will be on hand to help you search for planets and nebulas beyond. Meet at 7 p.m. at the visitor center (15807 Teller County Road 1). $10 per adult, 15 and younger get in free.