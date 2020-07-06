A year ago, I suggested you read "Normal People" by Sally Rooney. Now I'm here to point you toward the new Hulu series based on the book. Star-crossed lovers Marianne and Connell clearly belong together, but they can't seem to get it together. There's chemistry, romance, heartbreak and also a lot of nudity. Consider yourself warned; hulu.com. — Jennifer Mulson
Pikes Pick: Star-crossed romance in Hulu's 'Normal People'
Jennifer Mulson
A&E and features reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
4th of July fireworks, movies and other top Colorado celebrations
-
Colorado Springs greets new bistro in the Black Forest
-
LIST | 4th of July fireworks, other celebrations throughout Colorado
-
Colorado Springs weather: Severe thunderstorm warning for parts of El Paso County
-
21 All-American movies to enjoy on the Fourth of July