Normal People

Star-crossed lovers Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell (Paul Mescal) clearly belong together in Hulu's new series "Normal People," but they can't seem to get it together. Photo by Enda Bowe

 Element Pictures / Enda Bowe

A year ago, I suggested you read "Normal People" by Sally Rooney. Now I'm here to point you toward the new Hulu series based on the book. Star-crossed lovers Marianne and Connell clearly belong together, but they can't seem to get it together. There's chemistry, romance, heartbreak and also a lot of nudity. Consider yourself warned; hulu.com. — Jennifer Mulson

