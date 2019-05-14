TV tonight
“What’s My Name — Muhammad Ali” is a compelling two-part documentary that recalls the extraordinary life of one of the 20th century’s most iconic figures — a boxer who transcended his sport. The film explores Ali’s challenges, confrontations, comebacks and triumphs through recordings of his own voice 6 p.m., HBO
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
St. Arnold again is making his rounds at local breweries, standing front and center in papal attire and commanding all to continue imbibing for good health. Yes, it’s time for the Feast of St. Arnold, Colorado Springs’ favorite brew fest benefiting Westside Cares. Ahead of the June 8 gathering on the grounds of the Chapel of our Saviour, snag your pilgrim’s cartogram at your favorite brewery. Trot to 10 establishments across the region, collecting stickers, and get half off the $40 admission.