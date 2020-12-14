“Zoo Motel,” by Colorado Springs native and Colorado College graduate Thaddeus Phillips, features Phillips live from Cajica, Colombia. The interactive show is set in a strange motel room in an imagined place in Iceland pre-pandemic, where stories about phone booths, missed letters and communication come to life. It runs through Saturday with a limited number of tickets per show, $19.97-$24.99; zoomotel.org/tickets. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette

Contact the writer: 636-0270

Tags

Load comments