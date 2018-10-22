TV tonight
“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” returns. After the Legends defeated Mallus and wiped the final anachronism from time, they find themselves in unfamiliar territory with the Time Bureau. All that changes when Constantine informs Sara of a magical threat that leads the team to Woodstock. 8 p.m., The CW
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
I can’t help but pair October with spooky movies. This is when I fire up Netflix, looking for any and all old horror flicks as the nights grow crisp. I like movies that are creepy but not gory — a tall order, I realize. The Independent Film Society of Colorado is on board my scary movie train. “Three Nights of Horror Film Festival” features creepy movies, beer, booze, live music and a zombie crawl. The free event is Oct. 25-27 at the Tim Gill Center for Public Media. Keep an eye out for the schedule; ifsoc.org.