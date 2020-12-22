New this week: Selena series, 'Shameless' and Shawn Mendes

This image released by Amazon Studios shows Riz Ahmed in a scene from "Sound of Metal." Ahmed stars as a punk metal drummer who experiences sudden severe hearing loss.

 HONS

The sound of silence is the actual focus of “The Sound of Metal.” For how it captures that, the new movie on Amazon Prime is a technical achievement. It’s a triumph beyond that — an emotional, life-affirming tale of a hardcore drummer who goes deaf and must adapt as the world around him noisily churns on. — Seth Boster, The Gazette

