A delight to once again see Sophia Loren, now 86, this time as an Italian Holocaust survivor who takes in a Senegalese street orphan, Momo. Catch “The Life Ahead” on Netflix, directed by son Edoardo Ponti. — Linda Navarro, The Gazette
PIKES PICK: Sophia Loren's Holocaust Netflix role not glamorous, just special
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer
