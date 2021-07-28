Lulu's Downstairs is celebrating some local musical wordsmiths with a Songwriter Showcase featuring Colin Kelly, Ian Ehrhart and Katey Sleeveless. The showcase is set for 8 p.m. Saturday at the Manitou Springs music venue. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Songwriters showcase at Lulu's Downstairs
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
