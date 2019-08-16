TV Tonight
FBI agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench are back on the job in season two of “Mindhunter,” and they’ll be probing further into the psyches of notorious serial killers. Australian actor Damon Herriman, who played Charles Manson in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” will also play him in the series. (Netflix)
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Preschoolers, this one’s for you. It’s new songs on “My First Album” by Peppa Pig. Your family can help you listen to it on YouTube. Sing along to the British cartoon, now on Nick Jr., as you go “Bing bong bing. Bong bing boo” on the way to the zoo. Peppa is 4 and lives with brother George, Mommy Pig and Daddy Pig on the farm with all the other animals. And when your hands go snap, snap, clap, clap, you’ll look a lot like — and sound like — another song you love, “Baby Shark.”