TV Tonight
In the series finale of “Madam Secretary,” President Elizabeth McCord (Téa Leoni) kicks off a landmark political initiative with help from members of the U.S. women’s soccer team, while Flo Avery (Cicely Tyson), who was born the day women were granted the right to vote, looks on. Opposing the initiative is Sen. Amy Ross (Tyne Daley). 9 p.m., CBS
The holidays might be a more challenging time of year than others to go vegan, but if you’re inspired to make the change, or at least lean in that direction, the Vegan Holiday Market is for you. More than 50 vegan vendors will congregate at Library 21c from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and tempt you with their food samples, baked goods, candy, skin care, clothing and more. Stick around for lunch, dessert, food trucks and plant-based holiday cooking demos. It’s free; ppld.org/veganmarket.