TV tonight Laugh and call him names all you want, but there’s no denying that “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” continues to be a marquee attraction. The beloved 1964 animated special gets another holly-jolly airing. 7 p.m., CBS
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
As soon as a friend told me “The Daily” podcast made her feel smarter, I was all in. Put out by The New York Times and hosted by political reporter Michael Barbaro, the 20- to 35-minute episodes are based on the Times’ reporting of the day. Reporters dive deeply into current headlines, such as the election, the shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue and the climate. A recent conversation between a staunchly conservative father and his daughter, who planned to vote Democratic for the first time, was a fascinating listen. It’s available through iTunes and android podcast players.