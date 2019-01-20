TV tonight
“Black Monday” is a dark comedy that whisks viewers back to Oct. 19, 1987, and tries to imagine the cocaine-fueled shenanigans that triggered the worst stock market crash in the history of Wall Street. Don Cheadle heads the cast as maverick stockbroker and trading firm boss Maurice “Mo” Monroe. 8 p.m., Showtime
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Suzette Megyeri, co-owner of the Skirted Heifer, and son Kevin Megyeri will compete in the final round of a four-episode “DDD Family Tournament” on Food Network’s “Guy’s Grocery Games” at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The mother and son won the first round Jan. 2, netting $10,000. The tournament features family duos from restaurants previously filmed for host Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.” Suzette Megyeri and her husband, also named Kevin, own the downtown hamburger joint. Son Kevin will own the second location, set to open at Dublin and Powers boulevards in February.