Suzette Megyeri, co-owner of the Skirted Heifer burger restaurant in Colorado Springs, and son Kevin Megyeri will compete in the final round of a four-episode “DDD Family Tournament” on Food Network’s “Guy’s Grocery Games” at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The mother and son won the first round Jan. 2, netting $10,000. The tournament features family duos from restaurants previously filmed for host Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”

Suzette Megyeri and her husband, also named Kevin, own the downtown hamburger joint. Son Kevin will own the second location, set to open at Dublin and Powers boulevards in February.

