I discovered a curl-up-and-read book by author Eleanor Brown of Highlands Ranch. She had an earlier best-seller, “The Weird Sisters.” But this is “The Light of Paris,” an intimate look at women who have dreams they push deep down inside, forced instead to do the society-world requirements they were born into. Madeleine longs to become an artist, not the misfit in her mother’s debutante, ladies-lunch world. She allows herself to be victimized, suffering in silence, until she uncovers her grandmother’s journals, finding a kindred spirit who generations before escaped for a time to Paris, letting her literary soul fly in an artistic world. Fly, Madeleine. And, you later learn, it is much like the author’s own grandmother’s story.
Pikes Pick: Skip lady lunches and fly to Paris
- By: Linda Navarro
- Updated
- Comments
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer
