Clueless Oscar voters might have given the cold shoulder to “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” But don’t let that keep you from watching this fascinating and heartfelt documentary abut children’s television icon Fred Rogers. We clearly could use more of his kindness and compassion. 6 p.m., HBO
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
His body mass index is 60.7. His shirt size is XXXXXXL. His waist is 60 inches around. “Those are the numbers,” Tommy Tomlinson writes in his new book. “This is how it feels.” And maybe we should understand how it feels at a time when American bellies keep expanding. Tomlinson makes a strong case for the timing of “The Elephant in the Room.” The seasoned journalist with a Southern voice reports with prose that is funny and heartbreaking.