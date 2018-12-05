TV tonight Break out the cash-filled briefcases. Nearly a decade after “Deal or No Deal” left the air, the high-stakes game show returns with host and executive producer Howie Mandel presiding over all the nail-biting tension. 6 p.m., CNBC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Are you a secret magician? Or a writer of sonnets? Perhaps a songstress who’s never trilled in public? A new open-mike night at Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar downtown wants you. Performers of all ilks are invited to sign up for a 10-minute slot starting at 6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesdays of the month. And if you prefer to sit back with a chai latte and soak up your talented brethren, that’s more than fine. The first four slots at November’s open mike featured two singer songwriters, two poets and quite a crowd. Get there early; poorrichardsdowntown.com.