The emotional drama “A Million Little Things” follows a close-knit group of adult friends who re-examine their lives after one of them unexpectedly dies. 9 p.m., ABC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Could you live without making a sound? You probably could if you knew the consequences of making noise: a gory death at the hands of insect-limbed, cheetah-fast alien creatures. That’s the premise behind “A Quiet Place,” starring real-life husband and wife John Krasinski and Emily Blunt. I wish I’d seen the dystopian thriller on the big screen, but it was still a compelling watch on my small screen. The reveal of Blunt’s character’s pregnancy throws a giant question mark into the drama. How does one keep from making noise while giving birth, and how do you keep a baby from crying? There are some plot holes, to be sure, but I forgave them. Suspension of disbelief, y’all.