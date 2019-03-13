I recently wandered into the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum to take another look at “Story of Us: The Pikes Peak Region from A-Z,” but instead was drawn toward the exhibit “Behind the Lens: Photographers of the Pikes Peak Region.” What a delightful trove of old photos from the collections of the museum and Pikes Peak Library District. Five photographers are featured, including Myron Wood, Harry L. Standley and Laura Gilpin, who depict life in the Pikes Peak region decades ago. I love seeing the folks dressed in their finest going about their business on Tejon Street, and all the old motels along South Nevada Avenue. The exhibit’s up through mid-July and the museum is always free; cspm.org.

Contact the writer: 636-0270

Tags

A&E and features reporter

Load comments