TV tonight Insanity reigns on another season of “The Great Christmas Light Fight.” Among the contestants is a Florida family that has 72 themed Christmas trees filling their home from floor to ceiling. 7 p.m., ABC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
So very Colorado: “The Art of the Board.” Whether you shred with the best of them or just want to enjoy the art, it’s all about snowboards. State artists have turned out 26 Colorado-themed boards at the History Colorado Center in Denver. Get a photo of yourself in a 3D-effect half-pipe in the interactive cyclorama wall. If you’re on the slopes, don’t get squirrelly; it will be there through March 31, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, 1200 Broadway. Free with museum admission, historycolorado.org.