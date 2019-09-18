TV Tonight
They stood the heat and didn’t get out of the kitchen. Now the three season 10 finalists on “MasterChef” duke it out one more time to determine a champion. The challenge: execute a stand-out, three-course meal for the judges. 7 p.m., Fox
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
If you’re one to keep up with Colorado-based musicians, don’t sleep on Esme Patterson. I first heard her, and became an instant fan, back in 2017. She doesn’t play live often, so it was a treat to see the Denver-based, soft pop singer-songwriter, formerly of the folk outfit Paper Bird, at the intimate Larimer Lounge during one of my first weekends back in Colorado. Her voice is as powerful as her songs, like those on her 2014 concept album, “Woman to Woman,” in which Patterson reimagined iconic songs about women from the female perspective. Somehow, she takes her musicianship to another level when she’s on stage. At the Larimer, Patterson, who hasn’t put out new music since 2016, said she’ll soon be releasing a new album. Whether or not you’re familiar, consider this a strong nudge to see Patterson whenever you get the chance. I know I will.