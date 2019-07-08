TV tonight
“Chasing the Moon: American Experience” is among many programs this month marking the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing. The three-part series recalls the era of the space race, from its earliest days to 1969, when astronaut Neil Armstrong made one giant leap for mankind. 8 p.m., PBS
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Hot July nights are meant for sitting on a patio with a cool beverage and tasty snacks. The Margarita at Pine Creek is going one better and offering a movie, too. Their Dinner and a Movie Series runs Fridays through the summer. Movies start at dusk and are free, but drinks and nibbles will cost you. Arrive early for seating and live music starting about 6:30 p.m. Call or check their Facebook page for upcoming movies, 7350 Pine Creek Road; 598-8667.