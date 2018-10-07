TV tonight
Change is in the air as “The Walking Dead” returns for its ninth season. As fans all know, the show’s leading man, Andrew Lincoln, will appear in his final episodes as Rick Grimes. But how will he go — and when? The saga resumes a year and a half after the end of the war as our survivors are rebuilding civilization under Rick’s leadership. 7 p.m., AMC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
I was addicted to the first season of the “Serial” podcast back in 2014, when host Sarah Koenig explored the case of Adnan Syed, a high school student who was arrested in the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Hae Min Lee. The second season was much less compelling, in my humble opine, when Koenig focused on Bowe Bergdahl, a soldier who left his post in Afghanistan and was captured and held by the Taliban for almost five years. But now the show is back with a different approach. Instead of focusing on one case for the duration of the season, Koenig and her co-host, “This American Life” reporter Emmanuel Dzotsi, immerse themselves in the inner workings of Cleveland’s Justice Center and explore multiple cases.