I feel guilty making this recommendation now, seeing as “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” is only playing at Kimball’s Peak Three Theater locally and is only slated to be there through Thursday. But I won’t apologize for recommending the best movie I’ve seen in 2019. It’s about a man, Jimmie, and his similarly contemplative best friend, both seemingly alone in their forever-changed city. They certainly don’t fit into the millionaire neighborhood that has sprung around Jimmie’s old family home — but a bizarre opportunity arises. Keep this on your must-see radar.