TV tonight
Sure, your bracket was busted weeks ago, but hoop dreams still will come true for the winner of the NCAA Men's Basketball Championship in Minneapolis. Who will experience that one shining moment? 7 p.m., CBS
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Snag tickets soon if you want to see folk-rock singer-songwriter Sawyer Fredericks perform May 3 at the Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts in Palmer Lake . The Season 8 winner of NBC’s “The Voice” (accomplished at age 16 in 2015) has a huge following. When Fredericks, 20, played there in August, advance tickets quickly sold out. Tickets $24-$28: trilakesarts.org/events, 481-0475. He’ll also do a meet and greet ($50).