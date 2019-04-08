sawyer fredericks (copy)
Sawyer Fredericks will perform at the Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts in Palmer Lake on Friday, May 3.

Snag tickets soon if you want to see folk-rock singer-songwriter Sawyer Fredericks perform May 3 at the Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts in Palmer Lake . The season eight winner of NBC’s “The Voice” (accomplished at age 16 in 2015) has a huge following. When Fredericks, 20, played at the Tri-Lakes Center in August, advance tickets quickly sold out. Tickets $24-$28: trilakesarts.org/events, 481-0475. He’ll also do a meet and greet ($50).

