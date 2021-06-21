I love a novel that travels back and forth between two time periods. Sarah Penner's new New York Times bestseller "The Lost Apothecary" toggles between 18th century London, where the proprietor of a hidden apothecary shop helps women eliminate the treacherous men in their lives, and present-day London, where a historian has arrived in the wake of discovering her husband's affair. — Jennifer Mulson
Pikes Pick: Secret apothecary shop offers murderous options in new novel
Tags
Jennifer Mulson
A&E and features reporter
