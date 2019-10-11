TV Tonight
“The Birch” sounds custom-made for pre-Halloween viewing. Based on a short film by the same name, it’s a horror series that follows the lives of three teenagers that intersect around the presence of a blood-thirsty monster lurking in the woods. Facebook Watch.
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Mellocreme. You know what I’m talking about. The pumpkin- and corn-shaped candies of sugary goodness that you can’t go an autumn without. Or maybe you can. Maybe autumn doesn’t like you either. As for me, I can’t decide what I like better, the pumpkins or the corn. Only one complaint: the mix that is tarnished by the chocolate-tipped corn. No thanks. Keep it yellow, Brach’s. Whatever that yellow is.