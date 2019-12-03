TV Tonight “Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special” is the title of, well, his new special. The country music star showcases his hits — and his humor — during a performance at the War Memorial Auditorium in Nashville. 7 p.m., ABC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
For a taste of Scandinavia, check out the traditional holiday tea given by the Sons of Norway at Viking Hall, 1045 Ford St., 2 p.m. Saturday. For $20, you get Scandinavian goodies, entertainment and raffles. This popular event fills quickly and space is limited. Call 229-9289.