To honor the 100th birthday of Leonard Bernstein (1918-1990), “Great Performances” airs a Boston Symphony Orchestra gala concert that celebrates the work of the fabled composer. Audra McDonald is our host. 9 p.m., PBS

If you’re in search of a delicious meal on New Year’s Eve, Cerberus Brewing Co., 702 W. Colorado Ave., again is offering its New Year’s Eve Beer Pairing Dinner. Choose from two three-course dinner options with beer pairings. Entrees are Seared Diver Scallops with Mushroom Duxelle Tortellini or Bone-in Dry-aged 12-ounce New York Strip. Seatings start at 5:15 p.m. Monday. Tickets: $115 per person, tax and tip included. Reservations required: 636-2337 or facebook.com/cerberusbrewingco.

