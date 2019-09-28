TV TONIGHT We’ll miss the laugh-out hilarity of Leslie Jones, but as always, “Saturday Night Live” keeps chugging along. The show kicks off its 45th season with Woody Harrelson as host and Billie Eilish the musical guest. 10:30 p.m., NBC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Curious Palate Tasting Club will feature wines of the Bordeaux region of France at the Kreuser Gallery, 6 p.m. Wednesday. For $30 you taste four wines paired with food bites and get a take-away note sheet. Space is limited. Advanced paid reservations required at wineevents bymichaela.com.