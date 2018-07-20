TV TONIGHT Following in the footsteps of Leonard Nimoy, the latest Spock — Zachary Quinto — hosts “In Search Of.” It’s a reboot of the popular 1970s series that explored some of mankind’s biggest myths and mysteries. 8 p.m., History Channel
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
You might have driven past San Chang House a hundred times and never noticed the Korean restaurant, as it’s sandwiched between a bunch of other storefronts in a strip mall on Austin Bluffs Parkway near North Academy Boulevard. But I encourage you to poke your head in and order a meal from this mom and pop shop that’s been around for decades. I always get the salmon, and my brother always gets the dak gui (sweet and spicy barbecued chicken). Meals come with an assortment of side dishes, such as radish salad, Kimchi, seasoned soybean sprouts, cucumber salad and stir-fried zucchini.
Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette