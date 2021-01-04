I'm digging into "Wow, No Thank You," my second book of essays by comedian and author Samantha Irby. This comes on the heels of finishing "We Are Never Meeting in Real Life," her 2017 book of essays. Clearly, they resonate with me. She's an open book about her life struggles, including Crohn's disease, degenerative arthritis and depression, but she's quick to find the funny in what might be patently unfunny situations. Warning: She's rather raunchy. — Jennifer Mulson

