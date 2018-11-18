RDR2pic1.jpg
Caption +

Red Dead Redemption II

 Rockstar Games
Show More

Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service

I want to be a cowboy. Well, a virtual cowboy anyway. And I can do that in Rockstar Games’ latest video game, “Red Dead Redemption II,” or RDR2 (not to be confused with lovable droid R2D2). Players can live the thrilling life of a cowboy from the comfort of their couch. It’s all the fun of the Old West without the saddle sores, snakebites and dysentery. The M-rated game is available now on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

