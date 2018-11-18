TV tonight
“Escape at Dannemora” is based on 2015’s prison break from Clinton Correctional Facility. Richard Matt (Benicio del Toro) and David Sweat (Paul Dano) are murderers who have risky affairs with married prison employee Joyce “Tilly” Mitchell (Patricia Arquette) and manipulate her into helping them escape. 8 p.m., Showtime
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
I want to be a cowboy. Well, a virtual cowboy anyway. And I can do that in Rockstar Games’ latest video game, “Red Dead Redemption II,” or RDR2 (not to be confused with lovable droid R2D2). Players can live the thrilling life of a cowboy from the comfort of their couch. It’s all the fun of the Old West without the saddle sores, snakebites and dysentery. The M-rated game is available now on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.